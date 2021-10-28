Tell us your Good News: Arlington Elementary School

Dave Calabro found a group of students and staff bursting with good news this week.

INDIANAPOLIS — With clouds and rain all around Thursday, there was no better time to look for happy faces and positive stories.

And our Dave Calabro found just that when he visited Arlington Elementary School on the southeast side this week.

In fact, it was Claire who reached out to Dave recently, insisting that we pay a visit to the Franklin Township school.

"Because I've been watching the Tell Us Your Good News segments since the pandemic and when we all needed such good news, and every time I watched it, I thought 'this is where you should be, because our school, Arlington Elementary, is purely good news'," said Claire.

We spoke to students who said they liked Arlington because their siblings attended there.

Another called it "a fun place with new ways to meet friends."

And yet another student told us he was celebrating his election to student council.

The school principal called Arlington "a magical place."

You can see all of Dave's visit by clicking on the media player, and check out some archived Good News stories in the links below.