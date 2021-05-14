Tell us where it hurts: Community Health Network podcast discusses issues affecting public health

The program explores health, well-being and the people around Indiana offering a helping hand.

INDIANAPOLIS — When you visit the doctor, you're usually asked “where does it hurt?” It's a step toward identifying the pain points.

It’s similar to what Community Health Network’s podcast wants to accomplish with its new project “Tell Us Where It Hurts.”

The podcast explores health, well-being and the people around Indiana offering a helping hand.

“We know there are specific factors that affect health outcomes and these are factors outside of our hospitals,” said Kris Kirschner, director of communications for Community Health Network.

Kirschner hosts the podcast, which launched back in mid-March. The weekly episodes have tackled issues like vaccine hesitancy, racial disparities in healthcare, gun violence, education, housing insecurity and transportation.

The goal of the podcast is to have a conversation to better understand the issues.

“Let’s just talk about this. What are some of the things that are happening and what can we all collectively do about it?” Kirschner said.

Each podcast ends with asking the guests, “what can someone do to help?” Kirschner hopes the conversations can lead to action.

“Sometimes it is a very simple thing we can do. Sometimes it is a little bit more complicated, but either way, we are hoping people act on it so we can help each other,” she said.

Our latest Tell Us Where It Hurts podcast focuses on the role transportation plays in our individual and community health. Listen and join the convo with guests from @IndyGoBus and @INCulturalTrail. https://t.co/2O8o5WHxrW pic.twitter.com/QQcv3iL7YK — Community Health Net (@CHNw) May 12, 2021

Experts on the podcast help guide the listeners through the sometimes-difficult topics. All the experts are local.

“You think you know something about a topic and then you talk to these people who have been really knee-deep in it and you find out there is so much more to learn,” Kirschner said.