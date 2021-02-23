Teens apologize, reimburse family for stolen McCordsville Santa display

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Some youthful Grinches had a change of heart after the holidays.
We told you about a missing larger-than-life Santa display a couple of months ago. For about nine years, Mark Hess placed the 13-foot inflatable on a hill near his McCordsville home for passersby to enjoy.
The tradition ended abruptly late last year when someone cut the Santa from his base.
But there's a positive update.
Hess told 13News he got a visit over the weekend from three teenagers. They said they wanted to take responsibility for stealing the Santa and asked for forgiveness. The teens also brought reimbursement: $300 they said they saved to replace it.
Since the Hess family was able to find a new Santa for $160, they settled on that amount. The teens apologized again, and left.
So when you see the Hess family Santa on that hill later this year, he'll bring holiday cheer... and stand as a symbol of second chances.