Teen driver killed in Carroll County crash

A 15-year-old girl died and her 16-year-old passenger was seriously injured in a crash near Flora Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash on County Road 200 East between county roads 300 South and 400 South around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. That location is in the southeastern part of the county, between Flora and Burlington.

First responders found two juveniles, later identified as 15-year-old Danielle Seibert of Bringhurst and 16-year-old Jackson Crow of Delphi, who appeared to have been ejected from a 2005 Honda Accord.

Investigators believe Seibert was driving south on CR 200 East when she left the east side of the road for an unknown reason. The car went into a ditch, then began rolling into a cornfield.

The car landed on its wheels, with both occupants, who police do not believe were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, on the ground nearby.

Seibert was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent internal injuries. Crow was flown to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne with serious internal injuries.