Teen wounded by gunshot fired into Kokomo home

Police say the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating a shooting incident that wounded a teen late Sunday evening.

Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 600 block of East Walnut Street at about 11:14 p.m.

Officers arrived and learned that the shots were fired from outside of a home and struck a male, 15, who was inside.

The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was last listed in stable condition.