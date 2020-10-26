Teen wounded by gunshot fired into Kokomo home

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating a shooting incident that wounded a teen late Sunday evening.
Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 600 block of East Walnut Street at about 11:14 p.m.
Officers arrived and learned that the shots were fired from outside of a home and struck a male, 15, who was inside.
The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was last listed in stable condition.
Police want people who have home surveillance cameras in the area to check recordings and call them with any information that could assist in the investigation. Contact Sergeant Rich Benzinger, (765) 456-7324 or rbenzinger@cityofkokomo.org. You could qualify for a reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers, (800) 262-TIPS.