Teen shot outside Indianapolis funeral home says she was trying to protect her siblings, cousins

INDIANAPOLIS — Sixteen-year-old Jamese Cox spent five days at Eskenazi Hospital after being shot last week outside a funeral home.

She is resting at home now, but the bullet is still lodged in her ribs.

"Eventually, it will rise up to the top and if it don’t, we’re stuck together,” said Jamese.

For Jamese, it’s a painful reminder of the event, another violent shooting in the city where she’s grown up.

“These days, nowhere is safe,” she said, shaking her head.

Not even a funeral, like the one Jamese was attending for her cousin.

Jamese was sitting in a car outside the funeral home when the gunfire started, leaving five injured, including Azaria Glasper, Jamese’s four-year-old cousin who is still recovering at Riley Hospital.

The Crispus Attucks High School junior says she heard people arguing, followed by gunshots. Instead of taking cover in the car, though, Jamese got out.

“I had to think about my siblings. I have little siblings and cousins that were out there,” she explained.

Jamese says she ducked down and ran to the car where little Azaria was in the backseat. She could still hear gunshots when she started to run.

"I stood up. You could feel a whip of air just go into my chest. I did not know I was shot, but I seen Azaria in the back seat and she was kind of tilting, so I seen her bleeding and stuff so I try and go and get my mom and everybody because Azaria is shot," Jamese recalled.

Before she could get to someone, Jamese collapsed.

"I just dropped to my knees, and I just grab my chest basically because it started burning and I was just like 'I'm shot,'" Jamese said.

The bullet still inside of her is the same one that hit Azaria.

"It came through the front window and went across her head, basically, and went inside of her head and came past and kept going and went in my chest," Jamese said.

The bullet collapsed one of the teen's lungs and broke two of her ribs.

Despite all of that, Jamese said she would do it again.

"I wouldn't change nothing that I did," she said.

That's because Jamese was trying to protect people she loves.

She has a message for the person responsible for Saturday's shooting and for others who choose violence.

"You might be angry, but there's not just one way to solve something. You can go a different route," Jamese said.