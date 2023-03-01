'A tragedy' | Teen believed to have been accidentally shot dies at hospital, IMPD says

The teen's condition was stable but, police said, he suffered complications at the hospital and died.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager died Monday after police say he was accidentally shot at a home on the east side of Indianapolis.

The teenager showed up at Community East Hospital at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they verified the teenager had been shot and said he was in stable condition. But, IMPD said, at some point while he was in the hospital his condition deteriorated and he was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.

Homicide detectives determined the shooting happened at a home in the 2400 block of West Arlington Court, near the intersection of North Arlington Avenue and East 23rd Street.

Detectives preliminarily believe this shooting was unintentional. A person of interest, who police say they're confident was responsible for the shooting, has been taken into custody. That person is cooperating with the investigation, IMPD said.

"Our hearts go out to the family, loved ones, and friends to this young victim," IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said. "Regardless of the circumstances, this incident is a tragedy for his family and the Indianapolis community."

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. According to IMPD, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has been consulted and will make the final charging decisions.