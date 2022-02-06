Teen: Indy Pride Parade lets her, others be boldly seen and heard

"To think there are people out there who hate people because they exist is just shameful," said Vivian Bostick.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — We're celebrating Pride Month and the Indy Pride Parade is back as an in-person event for the first time in two years.

The parade takes place on June 11.

These events are so important to newly out members of the community, because they can meet other people just like them and build LGBTQ+ friendships.

"It was like a weight lifted off of me," said Vivian Bostick.

For several years, 16-year-old Bostick lived with a secret.

"I thought for the longest time, 'I'm not normal' and in other terms I thought I was a freak, but I'm not," said Bostick.

It weighed heavy on her heart.

"One of the reasons why I didn't feel comfortable coming out is because of the amount of homophobia and transphobia happening in the community," she said.

But a year ago, she found the courage to come out to her dad as a pansexual trans young woman, a decision that would instantly change her life.

"He's a very supportive person when it comes to this and that really means a lot for me, my mental health, and having someone out there that cares for you, just because you're you really mean a lot," Bostick said.

Through social media, she recently found out about the Indy Pride Parade, and she instantly felt connected.

"I saw unity and togetherness," said Bostick. "I saw people working together. I saw a parade. I saw people. I saw a community."

Bostick said the recent override of a trans sports bill veto by lawmakers has made her and others in the LGBTQ+ community feel unwanted.

"To think there are people out there who hate people because they exist is just shameful," said Bostick.

But the parade will allow her and others in her community to be boldly seen and heard. For Bostick, it's a way to connect with others in the LGBTQ+ community and have conversations.

It will be her first Indy Pride Parade. Her dad will be by her side.

"It means a lot that he supports me in the first place and that wants to go with me to this. It's just heartwarming," said Bostick.

And no matter how you identify, she hopes her story will encourage others to just be themselves.