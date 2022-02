Deputies responded to the crash around 8 p.m. on State Road 32 near Interstate 74 east of Crawfordsville.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A teenager was killed in a crash Friday night near Crawfordsville.

According to the Montgomery County coroner, deputies responded to the crash around 8 p.m. on State Road 32 near Interstate 74 east of Crawfordsville.

Authorities have not shared the teen's identity.

No one else was hurt.

The crash is under investigation.