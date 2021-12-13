Police investigating missing Anderson girl

Jayda Johnson was last seen Dec. 8. The Anderson Police Department is investigating her disappearance.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl last seen Dec. 8.

Jayda Johnson is biracial, mixed with Black and white, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Her family reported her missing Thursday, Dec. 9.

Police said her case has been assigned to the department's criminal investigations division, but at this point, it hasn't met criteria to issue an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

According to Johnson's mother, police pinged her phone shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 and it was in St. Louis. Since then, her phone has been turned off.

Her mother said she didn't know why she would be in St. Louis but said someone would have had to pick her up. She also said she believes her daughter recently met someone online but wasn't sure how serious the relationship was.

Anyone with information on where Johnson could be should call Sgt. William Ray with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6663.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.