Teaser trailer released for 'A Christmas Story' sequel

Oh fudge -- Ralphie Parker is back.

On Monday, HBO Max released its first teaser trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas," the highly anticipated sequel to the 1983 holiday classic, "A Christmas Story," which was filmed in Cleveland. The IMDB page for the sequel describes its plot as follows:

"Follows Ralphie, now adult, who returns to the house on Cleveland street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child, reconnecting with childhood friends, and reconciling the passing of his Old Man."

The trailer features several shots inside the Christmas Story house, displaying some of the iconic memorabilia -- including the leg lamp -- and dialogue from the original movie. The trailer ends with a now grown-up Ralphie -- played by

Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie in the original when he was 12-years-old -- reprising his trademark black-rimmed glasses.

In January, 3News' Marisa Saenz reported that unlike the original, the sequel would not be filmed in Cleveland, but rather, in Hungary. Brian Jones, the owner of the house used in the original 1983 film, which is located on W. 11th St. in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood and is now home to a museum, confirmed that the house was not going to be used for the filming of the sequel, but noted that he declined a request to have a production company "scan" the house and neighborhood.

"A Christmas Story Christmas" is actually the third sequel to "A Christmas Story" to be released, following 1994's "My Summer Story" and 2012's "A Christmas Story 2." Neither film involved Billingsley.