Teams, visitors protected by IMPD's safety game plan

Metro Police say it's critical that that fans help by being 'eyes and ears' for law enforcement.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nicer weather, the NCAA tournament and many other activities are bringing a lot more people downtown recently.

There is a heavy police presence to keep things safe downtown.

Indianapolis Metro Police are using not only using their own technology, but also cameras from downtown businesses that have permitted access to their video systems.

There are police officers on bicycles and motorcycles to assist the throng of fans from all over the country downtown. Police say those fans have an important role in public safety by reporting incidents as they occur.

"We can't be everywhere all the time, so it's really important that the citizens actually help us out," said IMPD Commander Phil Burton. "They become our eyes and ears where we are not, so if they do see something we're asking them to say something."

Many of the officers people will see tonight will be on foot but IMPD officers use other ways to get around too.

At least one visitor says the security plan seems to be working.

"I feel safe," said basketball fan Lisa Clostermery. "Everything is within walking distance. The atmosphere seems real exciting too."