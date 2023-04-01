Teachers hopeful after Holcomb proposes massive K-12 investment

Holcomb's plan includes a massive $1.15 billion bump in funding to K-12 education. The increase, in part, is earmarked toward giving Indiana's teachers a raise.

INDIANAPOLIS — As part of Governor Eric Holcomb's budget plan for the upcoming legislative session, he's making education a priority for Hoosiers across the state.

"I believe we have the means to do that," said Holcomb, during his budget proposal announcement Wednesday afternoon.

After weeks of watching and waiting, on Wednesday Holcomb laid his plans on the table for what he wants to see legislators prioritize for the upcoming budget session at the statehouse.

That plan includes a massive $1.15 billion bump in funding to K-12 education across the Hoosier state. The increase, in part, is earmarked toward giving Indiana's teachers a raise, upping the average teacher pay from $56,600 up to $60,000 a year.

"When I said $60,000 I mean at least $60,000. That's very dependent on the local bargaining units but we believe with this north of a billion dollar increase, allows us to build on the progress we've made over the last two budgets and get us there," Holcomb said.

That announcement came as a welcome surprise for educators around the state.

"The importance of competitive pay and wage-related benefits are crucial in helping us turn back the tide of our teacher shortage. And, to see that as part of his priorities is very encouraging," said Keith Gambill, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association.

For years, Gambill said the Hoosier state has been losing teachers to other states and other professions due to uncompetitive pay. It's a problem that was greatly compounded by the pandemic as more teachers retired early or left the classroom entirely.

This proposed increase to teacher pay and K-12 funding can help turn that tide in the classroom, especially in rural settings, for educators and for districts.

“For our rural communities, this could mean the difference in them being able to keep their hometown identity. From growing up in a very small community, I know it is devastating if a school district is forced to either close one building or for the entire district to have to dissolve," Gambill said. "This is going to be crucial for young folks who would like to be able to go back to their hometown, to recognize that they're actually going to be able to do that."

The governor's proposed billion-dollar increase in K-12 funding would funnel an additional 6% into individual school districts in the first year and 2% in the second. And, included in it are plans to finally have the state of Indiana pick up the tab for textbooks instead of having parents pay hundreds of dollars, effectively eliminating a big burden on families.

Gambill stressed it's vital that districts use this influx of cash to improve education in the Hoosier state overall.

"But we have to be looking at the totality, the working conditions and the learning conditions of our students, and how we can help to improve the entire experience of school," Gambill said.

But this investment in funding K-12 education is far from a done deal. It will be up to lawmakers to approve the next budget. But Gambill said he's hopeful these goals can soon become a reality for the classrooms, especially now that Gov. Holcomb himself is making this a priority.