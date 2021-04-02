Teacher innovates to help students enjoy learning despite a global pandemic

Samantha Mitchell's 'room transformation' greeted students returning to W. Lafayette's Klondike Elementary School.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ever since she was five years old, Samantha Mitchell knew she wanted to be a teacher.

“I never wanted to be anything else,” said Mitchell.

For the 31-year-old, who now teaches second and third graders with high abilities at Klondike Elementary School in West Lafayette, teaching is a chance to help shape young minds.

“I hope I can inspire them to make changes in the world and to be our future, for sure,” Mitchell said.

This past year, though, teaching during a global pandemic has had its share of challenges, whether teaching virtually or in person.

Mitchell has done both.

“Right now, teachers are trying to be so creative and we’re trying to do all the things we can do to make sure our students are still learning,” Mitchell said.

Now that her students are all back in the classroom, Mitchell changed up the lesson plan last week with something called “room transformation.”

“Welcome to Klondike Hospital,” Mitchell, dressed like a doctor, told her students last week.

“What I like to do is decorate the room and transform it and turn it into something different,” said Mitchell.

When her classroom became a hospital for a day, students learned how robots are helping doctors and nurses fight the pandemic.

“These are our surgeons in training. Today they are working on how robots can be used in a hospital,” Mitchell said, pointing to her students.

Thanks to grants, donations and even some of Mitchell’s own money, students got to dress the part, wearing smocks, hair coverings, gloves and, of course, their masks.

“I always joke that they don’t even know that they’re learning because they’re having so much fun,” said Mitchell, who has done room transformations before, but this was the first time amid COVID-19 restrictions.

“The kids can’t really work in groups and we have to make sure we have our masks on and we can’t be up and out of our seats at all, so it’s so different than it was last year,” Mitchell said.

And it’s not over yet, but pandemic or not, Mitchell says teachers and students are rising to the occasion anyway.