Tanker spills hundreds of gallons of gasoline in Westfield

IDEM crews are on the scene of the crash at SR 32 and Westfield Boulevard.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Crews are on the scene of a large gasoline spill in Hamilton County.

According to INDOT, a semi tanker hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline crashed on SR 32 between US 31 and Westfield Boulevard Sunday afternoon. About 1,000 gallons of fuel spilled from the tanker, the agency reported.

The semi's trailer overturned in the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but was reportedly not injured.

IDEM crews are on the scene to deal with the spill, which will close the road for several more hours, authorities said.