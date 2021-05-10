Symphony on the Prairie returns this summer

This year's lineup includes music by the Beatles, Billy Joel, Elton John, Tom Petty and more.

FISHERS, Ind. — Summer nights are returning to Kroger Symphony on the Prairie after 2020's cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year was the first time the season was canceled in its 40-year history.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. ET.

Here is the schedule:

June 25 & 27: REVOLUTION: The Music of the Beatles — A Symphonic Experience, conducted by Jack Everly

July 2-4: Star-Spangled Symphony, conducted by Jacob Joyce, with special guests Kevin Lin & Dean Dorrell

July 9-10: Face 2 Face — Billy Joel/Elton John Tribute

July 23-24: TBD

July 30-31: One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen & The Works

Aug. 6-7: The Temptations

Aug. 13: TBD

Aug. 14: TBD

Aug. 20-21: Southern Accents: The Music of Tom Petty

Aug. 27-28: Legendary Ladies of Soul

Legendary Ladies of Soul Sept. 3-4: Brass Transit: The Music of Chicago

Sept. 10-11: TBD

Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 8 p.m.

New ticketing procedures are in place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People must purchase tickets for a specific date through the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra website. These tickets can be printed or downloaded as mobile-friendly.

Approximately 4,000 people will be allowed for each performance to allow for proper social distancing between groups. A maximum of 8,000 people will be allowed if capacity restrictions are lifted.