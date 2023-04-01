'Protect the town from what's coming' | Clean up continues in Swayzee as another storm brews

The majority of Indiana is at an increased risk of seeing a tornado Wednesday. Crews in areas hit hard last week hope they'll be spared.

SWAYZEE, Ind. — Neighbors in the small Grant County town of Swayzee continue cleaning up after a tornado touched down Friday night.

"The trailer next to it, the only thing that kept it upright was the fact that there was a porch on the other side of it," Swayzee Volunteer Fire Chief Tyler Bundrick said as he walked 13News through the hardest hit area.

"This house here took a mud bath," said Bundrick.

He described the damage caused by an EF-2 tornado.

"When the sun rose Saturday morning, we weren't able to see what we were fully dealing with," said Bundrick.

A home was lifted from its foundation.

Thankfully, the woman and her daughter inside made it out safely.

A nearby elementary school's roof was nearly ripped off. The water damage inside forced the school to close.

Volunteers came from far and wide to help. Linemen were working to replace power and cable to homes.

As crews were cutting trees and removing debris, many are worried about another storm brewing.

"The residents are concerned about what's left of their homes and their stuff sitting here," said Deputy Fire Chief Mike Armstrong.

Armstrong said the town will be ready.

"The first steps are that we preserve what's left of their personal life," Armstrong said, "and that we protect the town from what's coming."

And, what is expected to be another harsh round of storms for the small town of Swayzee.

There will be at least two rounds of potentially severe thunderstorms Wednesday. The second round, which is expected to arrive between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., could pack a bigger punch.

All severe parameters are on the table, including tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.

Grant County, along with the majority of central and northern Indiana, has a 15% chance of seeing a tornado.