WATCH LIVE: Chaffee County Sheriff makes 'major announcement in Suzanne Morphew disappearance

Suzanne Morphew, 49, was last seen on Mother's Day weekend of 2020 near her Chaffee County home.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Online court records show that Barry Morphew, the husband of Suzanne Morphew, faces charges for first-degree murder and several other counts.

It's unclear from the court documents who the victim is, however, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are expected to make a "major announcement" in the Suzanne Morphew investigation at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze and 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley will speak at the briefing.

Morphew was last seen on May 10, 2020, which was Mother's Day. Since then searches for her have been conducted by everything from dive teams to drones to cadaver dogs.

In addition to a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation, Barry Morphew also faces charges of tampering with physical evidence and attempting to influence a public servant, the court documents show. The date of the offense listed in the document is May 10, 2020, which matches the date Suzanne Morphew was last seen.

In the days following the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, her husband made a plea on social media for her return saying he would "do whatever it takes."

The video was posted to a public Facebook page titled, "Find Suzanne Morphew" seven days after Suzanne Morphew was reported missing.

"Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back," Barry Morphew said in the video. "We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you."

The couple has two daughters.

Suzanne Morphew's brother, who lives in Indiana, came to Colorado to organize searches to help find his 49-year-old sister.

"I do feel like this area has been searched over before us, but I still want to walk it again," said Andy Moorman, Morphew's brother, during the search efforts. "It’s the least I could do for her. It’s too little too late, but at least it’s something."