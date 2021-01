An SUV crashed into a home near 1000 E. and 600 N. near Brownsburg Sunday morning.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An SUV crashed into a home near 1000 E. and 600 N. northeast of Brownsburg Sunday morning just before 9:15 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not shared by Brownsburg Fire at the scene.

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver, or what may have led to the crash.

Nobody in the house was injured, but the gas meter was damaged.