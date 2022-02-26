Police: SUV drives into Greenwood Cold Stone Creamery, injures at least 2 people

Police say an SUV drove through the Cold Stone Creamery near the Greenwood Park Mall.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police say at least two people are injured after a vehicle drove into a Cold Stone Creamery in Greenwood on Saturday.

Police were called to the Cold Stone Creamery, located near the intersection of U.S. Highway 31 and Fry Road.

Police say an SUV drove through the restaurant, which is just south of the Greenwood Park Mall, a little before 8 p.m.

The crash injured at least two people. Police said it's unclear what condition they are in.

13News has crews headed toward the scene to gather more information.