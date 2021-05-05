Suspect in shooting on Mary Castle school campus dies after pursuit, exchange of gunfire

A suspect led a high-speed chase from Vigo County into Illinois on Monday until the suspect went off the road and there was a shootout with officers.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — The suspect in an attempted murder near a school on the northeast side of Indianapolis last week has died.

Authorities said 32-year-old Brandon Shockley died Monday after leading officers in a pursuit into Illinois and exchanging gunfire with them.

Shockley was wanted for shooting a woman on the Mary Castle campus outside the Early Learning Center, which is near the elementary school.

Shockley wasn't immediately found. However, on Monday the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found him and got in touch with the Vigo County Sheriff's Office. IMPD asked for deputies to keep an eye out for Shockley driving west on I-70 in a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

A deputy spotted him at around 10:30 p.m. and turned on his lights in an attempt to pull him over but Shockley refused to stop and continued down the highway.

Not long after the pursuit began, Illinois State Police were contacted as the chase got closer to crossing the state line. Illinois police were told the man who was driving was wanted for a recent attempted murder in Indiana and that he was armed.

When Shockley reached the state line between Illinois and Indiana, he drove over spike strips and got a flat tire. Still, he continued into Clark County, Illinois, at reduced speeds.

At the 153-mile marker, the Shockley's car went off the road and stopped in a ditch.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said a short time later gunfire "erupted" from inside the Shockley's car and officers returned fire.

When law enforcement decided it was safe, they went up to the car and found Shockley was dead.