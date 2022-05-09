Suspect in custody after east Indianapolis chase

The chase ended on the east side at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. At around 6 p.m., there was a heavy police presence as officers investigated.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a suspect is in custody after an east side chase where shots were possibly fired at police.

Officers told 13News there was a brief chase with a suspect late Monday afternoon.

The chase ended on the east side at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. At around 6 p.m., there was a heavy police presence in the area as officers investigated.

During the chase, police said, there's a chance shots were fired at police, but those details have not yet been confirmed.

No one was injured during the chase and a suspect is in custody.