Suspect in custody after east Indianapolis chase

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a suspect is in custody after an east side chase where shots were possibly fired at police.
Officers told 13News there was a brief chase with a suspect late Monday afternoon.
The chase ended on the east side at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. At around 6 p.m., there was a heavy police presence in the area as officers investigated.
During the chase, police said, there's a chance shots were fired at police, but those details have not yet been confirmed.
No one was injured during the chase and a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.