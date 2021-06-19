Suspect barricaded on Indy's southwest side

IMPD said there was a lot of police activity in the area of San Diego Drive and Seattle Avenue and encouraged citizens to "avoid the area for everyone's safety."

INDIANAPOLIS — Police were on the southwest side of Indianapolis Saturday night for a report of a barricaded suspect.

IMPD said officers were on the scene at the intersection of San Diego Drive and Seattle Avenue, which is near High School Road.

According to police, a suspect assaulted another person, fired shots then retreated to his residence, which he barricaded himself in for several hours.

At 10:35 p.m. IMPD said the suspect was believed to be contained.

IMPD said there is a lot of police activity in the area and encouraged citizens to "avoid the area for everyone's safety."

The suspect eventually came out of the home and was taken into custody.