Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink Walk' returns to Indianapolis

There were also walks in Florida, North Carolina, California, Nebraska and Wisconsin on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — People walked downtown Saturday with a mission to end breast cancer.

The "More Than Pink Walk" was held Saturday morning at Celebration Plaza in White River State Park.

Komen Indianapolis organized it, and the walk was one of many that happened across the country Saturday.

13News spoke with a woman who had volunteered and walked in prior events. However, a recent diagnosis and becoming a survivor, put an added emphasis on her walk Saturday.

Denise Bonds has been doing this walk since 2011. She said now that she's on the receiving end, it has given her a new perspective the walk.

"I see how it [the walk] really helps and I see the end of it and the result. So, it's a blessing, it's a true blessing and it feels good to know that I survived and [this walk] is for a worthy cause," Bonds said.

The walk is Komen's signature fundraising event. It's a day dedicated to raising money while also celebrating survivors and those living with breast cancer and honoring loved ones lost to the disease.

