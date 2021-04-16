Survivors, families of previous mass shootings set up GoFundMe for FedEx victims

The organization Victims First hopes to raise a total of $100,000 for survivors and families connected to Friday's FedEx mass shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — Survivors and families of other mass shootings across America have started a GoFundMe to help victims of the FedEx shooting.

The organization Victims First has raised $1,000 so far, a number they hope eventually swells to $100,000.

Organizers said they began it to prevent fraud and ensure that donations go directly to survivors and families.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

Victims First is an organization dedicated to helping victims of mass casualty crime. They also offer victim services and are involved in community outreach.