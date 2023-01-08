Surveillance video shows bicyclist struck and killed by IMPD officer's car

Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Rudolph Stiger was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital after the crash but did not survive his injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News has reviewed surveillance video which shows how a bicyclist was struck and killed Monday afternoon by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department car.

Thirty-four-year-old Joseph Rudolph Stiger was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital after the crash, but did not survive his injuries.

"The whole IMPD family, our thoughts and prayers are with that man's family," said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. "Truly tragic accident that occurred. We're still investigating it and we'll continue to do that until we come to the conclusion."

Surveillance video from an area business shows Stiger sitting on his bike at 10th and Tuxedo streets on the east side just after 2:00 p.m. At the same time, an IMPD officer was en route to a report of a home invasion, headed east on 10th Street with emergency lights and siren on. As the officer moved left to pass a car, that car started to turn left. That forced the officer to move further into the westbound lane to avoid the car. Stiger was now approaching on his bike from the other direction.

The officer then turned his car sharply back to the right to try to avoid the bicycle. But Stiger simultaneously turned his bike sharply to the left, right into the police car. The collision threw the rider several feet off the street and onto the sidewalk. The officer immediately stopped his car and ran across the street to try to help the man.

"When emergency vehicles are approaching, you should pull off to the right in order to let them pass, whether that's police or ambulance or fire, whoever," said Taylor. "Apparently a vehicle didn't abide by that. We believe that is at least one of the factors in why this incident occurred."

IMPD has not identified the officer involved.

"He's taking it kind of hard," said Taylor. "Nobody goes into work that day expecting anything like that. It’s just a real unfortunate tragedy. But we'll keep our eye on him and make sure that he gets the help that he needs where he needs it."