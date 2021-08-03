Supreme Court denies AG's request to stop Holcomb's lawsuit against state legislature

The Indiana Supreme Court won't intervene in Gov. Holcomb's lawsuit against the state legislature over a new law that limits the governor's emergency powers.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has denied the attorney general's request to stall Gov. Eric Holcomb's lawsuit against the state legislature.

At issue is a new law that state lawmakers passed earlier in the year. The law gives state lawmakers more power to intervene during public health emergencies. Holcomb argued the legislature was overstepping and sued. The lawsuit argues the legislature is "usurping a power given exclusively to the governor" under the state constitution.

This is when Attorney General Todd Rokita entered the fight. He argued that he alone has the legal authority to represent the state in court and can decide whether the new law is allowed under the state constitution.

A Marion County judge rejected Rokita's argument.

The judge wrote that such an interpretation would give the attorney general greater power than Holcomb in protecting the governor’s constitutional powers. The judge said that would be “an absurd result.”