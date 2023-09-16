Supporters of suspended Ben Davis coach Don Carlisle hold rally near school

Carlisle was placed on leave after an investigation was opened into his alleged assault of a student.

INDIANAPOLIS — A show of support was held Saturday for suspended Ben Davis coach Don Carlisle. Carlisle is currently being investigated for an alleged assault on a 15-year-old 11th grade student.

A former assistant coach under Carlisle organized the support rally for supporters of the embattled coach across the street from Ben Davis High School.

Don Carlisle was placed on leave from Ben Davis after the Sept. 6th incident. 13News later learned that Carlisle had been teaching with an expired teaching license.