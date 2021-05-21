Support pours in for Tibbs Drive-In groundskeeper in fight for his life

Vernon Thomas has taken care of the drive-in for more than two decades, now the theater's family is trying to take care of him.

INDIANAPOLIS — Vernon Thomas, groundskeeper of the Tibbs Drive-In Theatre, has been working there for more than two decades.

A few months ago, he was diagnosed with multiple cancers. Thomas said he’s prepared to fight and is grateful that his employer helped him launch a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical expenses.

“This is where I find my peace”

Tibbs Drive-In Theatre has called Indianapolis home since the late 1960s. For the last 22 years, Vernon Thomas, an Indianapolis native, has been the one person who has kept it spotless.

“My philosophy is if I can see it, so can you. So I don’t allow you to see it,” said Thomas. “Being thorough, that’s my standard for this job. So, when you see this place, you see a safe, clean environment and you don’t mind brining your family to enjoy leisure, or comfort."

Thomas said being a groundskeeper at the drive-in movie theater is therapeutic.

“This place right here is my room for contemplation. This is my room for prayer. This is where I find my peace,” said Thomas.

Friday, Thomas was thinking about his car, which was totaled a day before. He said he feels blessed to have been able to return to his family, including his wife, to whom he's been with for over 40 years.

“If you saw my car, you’d say, ‘wow,’” said Thomas.

The father of seven said the time and space that his job allows for reflection is what he appreciates the most.

“If I got something on my mind, I can think it out. That’s why I love doing what I do,” said Thomas.

Times have changed

Thomas said a lot has changed in the last two decades. For one, he now has a go-kart when doing his rounds, a move made by the new owners, Marcellas Snyder and John Parkin, who bought the drive-in a few years ago.

“Marcellas and John, you know, I don’t think I could ask for better employers. Those people have a lot of compassion,” said Thomas.

In the past, Thomas would check the rows of the lot by foot, or with his own car.

“You could look out here and every aisle was filled with trash and many times I had to do it by myself,” said Thomas.

He said now people seem to be more cognizant and a “little bit more considerate about how they dispose of their trash. They’ll put it in bags rather than throw the bulk of it on the ground.”

The diagnosis

“One day I was back at the garage and I went into a coughing spell and when I coughed up, I coughed up blood,” said Thomas.

He called his doctor as soon as it happened in September, but Thomas said that due to the pandemic, he wasn’t able to schedule an appointment until November.

“By the time I was able to get CT scans and things like that, I was already stage 4,” said Thomas.

He said he had to go through a biopsy on both of his lungs and his prostate and in December he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in both lungs and prostate cancer.

“I was kinda stunned. I didn’t know quite how to feel,” said Thomas. “It does something to you."

“It kinda destroys dreams. I don’t dream anymore,” he added.

He said he used to dream about “a new car (or) being able to fix up my home. I can’t focus on those things anymore,” said Thomas.

“It’s all focused on, 'Will I be here in 30 days? Will I be here in 60 days? What’s the end of my life going to be like? How much suffering am I going to endure?'” said Thomas, pausing.

“It’s really kinda hard,” he said, breaking from the stoic posture many see in their own fathers.

“I just try to stay strong,” he added, lifting his chin higher.

Staying strong

Snyder said that in Thomas’ 22 years at Tibbs, he’s only called in sick twice.

Thomas said working “help me to deal with it.”

“I feel that if I lay down, I give up...and I’ll never give up,” he said emotionally, with his head raised, and eyes piercingly steady.

Thomas said he started chemotherapy in early March and has gone through two rounds.

“Two to three days after the chemo, my body aches, my joints ache. Even the follicles in my head from my hair, it aches,” said Thomas. “The pain is pretty bad. I can’t allow that to set me down, because I believe it sets me down I wont survive long."

He said he focuses on trying to maintain his strength and keeping his immune system up.

“They told me beforehand that the chemo would take my hair out. And I was expecting it,” said Thomas, but “as it started to happen, I started to feel the fear."

Hoosiers helping Hoosiers

Thomas said he is blessed to have the support of his family and friends, and that one of his buddies suggested Vernon start a GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses.

“But I didn’t know how to create one,” said Thomas.

So he asked his employer, Snyder, who he’s known since her days working at Tibbs when she was just 14. She now co-owns the drive-in. Snyder didn’t just help Thomas create a GoFundMe, she shared the link on all of the Tibbs Drive-In Theatre social media platforms.

“We are a big family here. He’s an amazing human being. Hard working, takes care of his family and we love him so much,” said Snyder.

Snyder said the page has been up for a week and has already raised over $5,000. Thomas said knowing that some of those contributions came from strangers “lets him know that love still exists.”