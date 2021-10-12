Supercross coming to Lucas Oil Stadium in 2022

The race in Indianapolis will be unique in that it will be inspired by the winning design from a video game track editor contest.

INDIANAPOLIS — Supercross is coming to Indianapolis in 2022 and tickets are now available for fans to purchase.

Round 11 of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, March 19.

Three Supercross champions, Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, will return to seek another title.

The 17-race schedule includes visits to 15 cities spread across 13 states including California, Colorado, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington.

The race in Indianapolis will be unique in that it will be inspired by the winning design from a video game track editor contest. "Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 4" was released last spring. The game featured a new track editor feature where gamers were able to create their own in-game track designs.

The video game had a global contest from April through June where the winning prize was to bring one virtual track design to life during the 2022 championship. Round 11 in Indianapolis will be inspired by the winning design from the contest.