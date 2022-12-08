Sunday fundraiser set to benefit wounded Richmond Police officer Seara Burton

Officer Burton remains in critical condition in a Dayton Ohio hospital after she was shot in the line of duty Wednesday.

The Wayne County community continues to rally to support a critically wounded Richmond Police officer.

(Note: The attached video is a previous 13News report on a vigil held Aug. 2 to pray for Officer Burton.)

There have been a number of fundraisers across the area, and another is set for Sunday.

Richmond Police shared information online about "Smiley's Pub 5th Annual Golf Scramble."

It's set for the Highland Lake Golf Course in Richmond Sunday, Aug. 14.

Thank you for the continued support for K-9 Officer Seara Burton, her family and the RPD family. Posted by Richmond Police Department on Thursday, August 11, 2022

State police said Burton was assisting other officers with a traffic stop in the area of 12th and C streets around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10. The Richmond Police Narcotics Unit was conducting an operation when they saw 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee stop at a detached garage and believed a drug transaction happened.

Lee's moped was stopped by officers and Burton was called in to assist with her K-9 partner, Brev. During an "open-air sniff" of the moped, police said the dog indicated the possible presence of narcotics. The stop was being recorded on video by a narcotics officer north of the stop.

According to court documents, while officers were speaking with Lee, he allegedly pulled out a concealed firearm and shot several rounds toward officers. Court documents claim video of the incident shows Lee aiming at the officers' "head and facial areas." Burton was struck by the gunfire.