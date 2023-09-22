Sun King hosting 'pop tab drop' event to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana

The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET at the brewery, located at 135 N. College Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sun King in downtown Indianapolis is hosting an annual event to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana.

Everyone who donates tabs during the event will get a Sun King gift card.

All of the pop can tabs collected will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana, which provides families with a place to stay while they support their children receiving life-saving care at local hospitals.