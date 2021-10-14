Sun King brewery presents special offerings to mark 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' shows in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Willy Wonka's Whipple Scrumptious Fudge Mallow Delight is coming to life Thursday at Sun King Brewery in Downtown Indianapolis.
It's a partnership with Broadway in Indianapolis to celebrate Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
The Broadway musical will be at Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler starting next week with 8 shows from Oct. 19-24.
The tapping party is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tickets for the chocolate and beer pairing are $30 and include 4 chocolate samples and 4 ounce beer samples, along with an 8 ounce pour of Whipple Scrumptious Fudge Mallow Delight.
Click here for tickets, which must be purchased in advance.
