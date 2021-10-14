x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sun King brewery presents special offerings to mark 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' shows in Indy

"Willy Wonka's Whipple Scrumptious Fudge Mallow Delight" is one of Thursday's selections.

INDIANAPOLIS — Willy Wonka's Whipple Scrumptious Fudge Mallow Delight is coming to life Thursday at Sun King Brewery in Downtown Indianapolis.

It's a partnership with Broadway in Indianapolis to celebrate Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The Broadway musical will be at Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler starting next week with 8 shows from Oct. 19-24.

The tapping party is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Tickets for the chocolate and beer pairing are $30 and include 4 chocolate samples and 4 ounce beer samples, along with an 8 ounce pour of Whipple Scrumptious Fudge Mallow Delight.

Click here for tickets, which must be purchased in advance.

What other people are reading: 