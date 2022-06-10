Summer program teaches kids employable skills while building bikes

Nine13sports in Indianapolis is bringing back a fan-favorite program for kids this summer.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nine13sports in Indianapolis is bringing back a fan-favorite program for kids this summer: Kids Building Bikes.

Tom Hanley is the CEO of Nine13sports and an organizer of Kids Building Bikes.

"We really view the bike as the hook to get them in," said Hanley. "But those lifelong skills they are learning is why we created the program."

Kids Building Bikes is a hands-on, instructional program designed to put tools in the hands of kids. Over the course of a four-week, 16-hour curriculum, they learn how to problem solve, persevere, and think outside the box.

Students do that by building their own brand new bicycle.

"Give them an opportunity to learn those skills," said Hanley, "and ultimately build a brand-new bicycle that they earn and take home with them, along with a helmet, lock and tool set."

The idea came after Hanley launched Kids Riding Bikes back in 2012. He said the program saw immediate success and growth.

"We realized we had a bigger opportunity," said Hanley, "That was what ultimately led to the Kids Building Bikes concept."

The Bike Lab, as it is called, is located in a historic warehouse just off 29th Street near the canal on Indianapolis' near northwest side.

"We have 12 workstations here," said Hanley. "We are able to work with 12 students at a time. Each student has their own work bench with their own set of tools that allows them to work and do anything they need to do on the bicycle."

In between all the tools and tires inside the Bike Lab is also some pretty high-tech equipment for enhanced learning.

"We actually put in a camera system that allows students to stay at their bench while the instructor is teaching, while being hands-on but still being a safe distance apart," said Hanley.

Matty Bennett is one of the instructors leading the Kids Building Bikes program. He uses the camera system to better instruct and connect with students.

"One of the major points in this program is knowing how to shift and when to shift," said Bennett. "So seeing this chain and all the different parts and components that go into the rear derailleur, just one component of about 40 different components we break the bike down into, it's a real game changer."

At the end of the session, once every part is locked into place, it is time to put the students' skills to the ultimate test – a bike ride on the last day of work.

"If we can capture a fourth or fifth grader, simply by putting a screwdriver in their hand or a wrench in their hand and teaching them how to use it," said Hanley, "and then opening up their eyes to all these different possibilities, we have done our job here at Nine13, and ultimately, Indianapolis is better off."

Hanley says Nine13sports operates with the mindset of "the bike is the ultimate equalizer." He says kids of all shapes, sizes and socioeconomic backgrounds can learn to build and ride a bike.

"In fact, for us, it is the vehicle that you can use whether you are eight or whether you are 80," said Hanley.

Organizers encourage interested parents to sign up their child before Friday, June 17, with the first summer session starting Monday, June 20.

"Getting to watch their face when they realize the bike they are learning on is identical to what they are ultimately going to build as their own to be able to take home with them," said Hanley. "Just that lightbulb moment, that magic. It takes me back to my childhood of that brand-new bike."

If your child is not available this summer, however, Hanley said Nine13sports offers interactive and hands-on programming year-round.