Summer Nights returning to Newfields

Tickets are now on sale for Newfields members and go on sale to the general public Tuesday, April 25 at 11 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer movie nights are returning to Newfields.

The National Bank of Indianapolis Summer Nights Film Series will take place on weekends from June through August at The Amphitheater at Newfields, located at 4000 N. Michigan Road.

Tickets are now on sale for Newfields members and go on sale to the general public Tuesday, April 25 at 11 a.m.

Tickets for each film are $9 for Newfields members and $12 for general admission. Children 5 years old and younger get in free, but a ticket must be reserved.

The 2023 lineup includes:

Friday, June 2: "The Big Sleep"

Friday, June 9: "But I'm a Cheerleader"

Friday, June 16: "Predator"

Friday, June 23: "Finding Nemo"

Friday, June 30: "Crazy Rich Asians"

Friday, July 7: Audience vote presented with Indiana Black Expo, Inc.

Friday, July 14: "Rear Window"

Saturday, July 15: "Desperado"

Friday, July 21: Indy Shorts International Film Festival (Oscar shorts)

Saturday, July 22: Indy Shorts International Film Festival (award winners)

Friday, July 28: "Fist of Fury"

Friday, Aug. 4: "The Mummy"

Saturday, Aug. 5: "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge"

Friday, Aug. 11: "To Kill a Mockingbird"

Friday, Aug. 18: "Evil Dead II"

Saturday, Aug. 19: "Set It Off"

Friday Aug. 25: Super-secret film

"Supporting the Summer Nights Film Series is a way for us to give back to our city, and to support our community in an engaging and meaningful way," said Ann Merkel, senior vice president and chief market development officer at The National Bank of Indianapolis. "We dedicate our resources to activities that create a stronger community and enhance the quality of life for all who live here."

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, pillows, umbrellas, food and non-alcoholic beverages. Beer, wine and snacks can be purchased onsite with credit or debit cards.

Alcoholic beverages, grills, pets, knives, guns and candles taller than 12 inches are not permitted.