'Summer in the City' program kicks off in Indy

City leaders say multiple programs will be offered for teens ages 15 through 19.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new summer program in Marion County aimed at giving teens an outlet and opportunity to learn new skills.

The program is called "Summer in the City" and is put on by the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS).

City leaders say multiple programs will be offered for teens ages 15 through 19, who will have the chance to sign up and learn hands-on about becoming an entrepreneur, as well as therapy and even culinary work.

"That one, they're going to learn how to cook meals. They're going to taste their meals because you have to eat your meal if you cook it. And then, they're going to be able to take the ingredients home that night and cook it for their family and recreate it," said Tony Lopez, with OPHS. "They get all the equipment that they use, they're going to get all that equipment for home when they're done with this programming."

Teens will also get the chance to learn more about becoming a barber.

"Personal development hinges on any type of success. So, if you want to be successful, then personally, you have to develop, and that's what I hope, to come alongside these young people and maybe aid them in that process," barber Adrian Burney said.

Teens who attend six of the seven weekly sessions will receive special gifts and a "Back to School" scholarship.

Organizers say more than 70 teens have signed up so far. The program is free, and transportation is also provided. Parents have until Monday, June 19 to sign up.

The full schedule is below:

M﻿ondays from 11 a.m. to 3 pm: Circuit Training at Elite Personal Training (2326 E. 44th St.)

T﻿uesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Barbering T(hair)apy with Mended Arrows at Watkins Park

W﻿ednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Soul Food Cooking on a Budget with Pinky's Soul Food Factory at Indianapolis World Sports Park (1313 S. Post Road)

T﻿hursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Be Bop to Hip Hop with IUPUI's Lasana Kazembe at Brookside Park

F﻿ridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: ESports Experience at Butler University Esports Park

The program will also offer a dodgeball and basketball tournament, as well as a flag football game.

Those times are below: