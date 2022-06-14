Staying safe during this week's heat wave

We have an extremely hot week ahead and, with the temperatures being dangerously high, it's crucial you take the necessary steps to protect yourself and your family.

INDIANAPOLIS — The sweltering summer heat is already hitting central Indiana and, just like the temperatures, heat-related issues are also on the rise. That means kids and older adults are most at risk.

So, here are a few reminders to keep you and your family safe during this week’s heat wave.

If you are outside or doing any type of activity, stay hydrated and drink lots of water. You’ll want to avoid caffeine and alcohol, which will make you dehydrated.

Also, check on neighbors and family that are elderly or don’t have air conditioning.

If you can, avoid outdoor activities. If you do have to go outside, try and take plenty of breaks in the shade and indoors.

Plus, always “look before you lock” and make sure no children or pets are left inside your car, even for a few seconds.

“Put something you are going to need to take with you in the back seat, whether that’s your wallet, purse, cell phone or key fob,” said Dr. Kara Kowalczyk, an emergency medicine physician at Riley Hospital for Children.

This record heat also increases the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Those symptoms include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, fainting, cramping and confusion.

Doctors say it’s important to always listen to your body.

“If you are starting to feel poorly or starting to feel foggy-headed, listen to your body and take a break. Don’t say, ‘Hey this will pass like everything else,’ because it may not,” said Dr. Chris Ross, a Community Health Network emergency physician.

If you need to cool off these next few days, you can always check out several of the Indy Park pools. They are only open Wednesday through Sunday. However, many of the city’s splash pads are open all week.