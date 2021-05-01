Summer camps start up with new safety protocols

Jameson Camp on the west side of Indianapolis has adjusted some of its procedures due to COVID-19.

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer camps are filling up fast after being virtual last year.

Jameson Camp on the west side of Indianapolis is booked with only a few spaces left.

The camp welcomed its first group of kids on Wednesday for its day camp.

“Everybody is doing so well following the mask guidelines and COVID guidelines,” said Jennie Broady, executive director of Jameson Camp.

To keep everyone safe, organizers dropped the capacity to 50 percent, which is a maximum of 80 campers per week. They also implemented a pod-style setting with campers separated into groups of 10.

Its overnight camps only allow 40 kids, with five campers on each side of the cabin. Masks are required for campers and staff when social distancing is not possible.

“Our kids are in very small groups with the same staff every single day,” Broady said. “It takes more staff, so financially there were some things we had to work through to make sure we can have more staff and more cleaning time built into the schedule.”

Jameson Camp also changed its way of doing lunch and dinner. Instead of eating in the dining room, prepackaged meals are given to campers to eat with their assigned groups.

“We are still serving awesome meals. We are just doing it in a different way and making sure it is safer for our kids,” said Broady.

On Wednesday, Marion County health leaders announced new recommendations for summer camps set to go into effect on June 7. Those guidelines include:

Camps can operate at 75 percent capacity

Those eligible should get vaccinated.

Continuing wearing masks and social distancing

Stay in assigned groups

Eat meals outside when possible