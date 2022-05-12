Stutz Artists Open House opens Thursday in Carmel

This event starts Thursday, May 12 and continues through Saturday, May 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARMEL, Ind. — NOTE: The video accompanying this story is from a previous Stutz Artists Open House.

The 2022 Stutz Artists Annual Open House moves to Carmel this year. Starting on Thursday, May 12 at The Horton Fan Factory at 201 W. Carmel Drive, the event continues through Saturday, May 14.

This year's event will feature more than 40 of the Stutz artists. There will also be food and beverages available, and music and entertainment for visitors’ enjoyment throughout the three-day open house.

The Stutz Artists Association has a plethora of artists who share a common love of art but widely diverging from there. They are photographers, painters, sculptors, silversmiths and illustrators, and they vary in age, ethnicities and backgrounds.

Some of the artists teach classes and hold workshops, while others mentor one-on-one. Some produce work that’s accessible to a broad audience and sell a large amount of work, while others work purely for their own enjoyment.

Many of the Stutz artists have artwork in permanent collections at museums, schools and hospitals. Some are regional and even national award winners.

Advance tickets are $5 and can be purchased online. Tickets will cost $10 at the door.