Study reveals Indiana's most charitable cities

INDIANAPOLIS — Boone County residents are the most generous when it comes to giving back, according to a recent study.

SmartAsset compiled data from the IRS to rank Indiana's 92 counties where residents donated the most money as a percentage of their income.

Boone County — 2.29 percent Hamilton County — 1.96 percent Wells County — 1.76 percent Marion County — 1.67 percent Monroe County — 1.61 percent Elkhart County — 1.52 percent St. Joseph County — 1.49 percent Tippecanoe County — 1.36 percent Floyd County — 1.35 percent Allen County — 1.34 percent

As an entire state, Indiana residents donate on average 1.22 percent of their income.