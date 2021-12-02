Study reveals Indiana's most charitable cities

INDIANAPOLIS — Boone County residents are the most generous when it comes to giving back, according to a recent study.
SmartAsset compiled data from the IRS to rank Indiana's 92 counties where residents donated the most money as a percentage of their income.
- Boone County — 2.29 percent
- Hamilton County — 1.96 percent
- Wells County — 1.76 percent
- Marion County — 1.67 percent
- Monroe County — 1.61 percent
- Elkhart County — 1.52 percent
- St. Joseph County — 1.49 percent
- Tippecanoe County — 1.36 percent
- Floyd County — 1.35 percent
- Allen County — 1.34 percent
As an entire state, Indiana residents donate on average 1.22 percent of their income.
Click here to see the study's county-by-county breakdown, which also looks into the charitable contributions as a percentage of net income and the proportion of taxpayers that made a charitable contribution of any amount in any given county.