Study reveals Indiana's most charitable cities

The study determined Boone County residents donated the most money as a percentage of their income.

INDIANAPOLIS — Boone County residents are the most generous when it comes to giving back, according to a recent study.

SmartAsset compiled data from the IRS to rank Indiana's 92 counties where residents donated the most money as a percentage of their income.

  1. Boone County — 2.29 percent
  2. Hamilton County — 1.96 percent
  3. Wells County — 1.76 percent
  4. Marion County — 1.67 percent
  5. Monroe County — 1.61 percent
  6. Elkhart County — 1.52 percent
  7. St. Joseph County — 1.49 percent
  8. Tippecanoe County — 1.36 percent
  9. Floyd County — 1.35 percent
  10. Allen County — 1.34 percent

As an entire state, Indiana residents donate on average 1.22 percent of their income.

Click here to see the study's county-by-county breakdown, which also looks into the charitable contributions as a percentage of net income and the proportion of taxpayers that made a charitable contribution of any amount in any given county.

