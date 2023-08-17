Studio Movie Grill College Park closes its doors

After opening in October 2013, the final day of business for the northside theater plus restaurant was Aug. 16.

INDIANAPOLIS — A unique northside theater closed its doors Wednesday.

Studio Movie Grill, located on 86th Street and Michigan Road, announced that it's last day of business was Aug. 16, just shy of its ten-year anniversary.

In a press release Thursday, the company said that the decision was made to close the theater after "a tremendous effort to renew the lease and reposition the location for future reinvestment."

“Closing a location is never easy, but we needed to act swiftly when we couldn’t reach an amicable solution for SMG to stay,” said Ted Croft, the CEO of Studio Movie Grill. “This is a special location for us and we’re grateful for the community and the Team Members who stuck by the brand through all of the challenges we experienced as an industry over the last few years.”

The press release said that the company will be proactively refunding all pre-purchased movie tickets for upcoming shows. It also said that additional recourses will be made available to affected team members.