Martindale-Brightwood students celebrate Juneteenth

Cities across the U.S., including Indianapolis, are kicking off events this weekend to commemorate Juneteenth.

INDIANAPOLIS — Juneteenth marks the country's second independence day.

Freedom finally came to those who were enslaved in Texas on June 19, 1865.

Students from KIPP Indy Public Schools and the Edna Martin Christian Center Legacy Campus wanted to celebrate them.

"We just want to take the time to really honor the people that pretty much sacrificed their life for us," said Antwoine Elliott, a fifth grader.

Elliott joined other students, staff and community members for the fourth annual community peace walk Friday through the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

"We had about 3-4 students that opened up with a speech. Our Pre-K opened us up with prayer and a song," said Ashley Moore, youth program director at Edna Martin Christian Center.

Moore started the peace walk four years ago after the death of George Floyd.

She says students expressed interest to do something in their community.

"It just warms my soul to know that the kids are really excited about it. They look forward to it," said Moore.

Students and staff celebrated the day with music, dancing, activities, and even enjoyed ice cream.

"This event is really about highlighting them, from our youngest kids in Pre-K all the way through to our high school students the avenue to share their voices," said Andy Seibert, executive director for KIPP Indy Public Schools.

"Every time we stopped somewhere we had students that got up and advocated for themselves or spoke about what they see in their community that they want to change," said Moore.

Moore said it's important for youth to understand their history and how to enact change for their futures.