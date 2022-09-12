Students at Daniel Webster School 46 get new shoes, gloves and more

More than 400 pairs of shoes were given away, part of an annual event involving the Pacers, Kroger and others.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some Indianapolis kids have new shoes after a giveaway Friday at Daniel Webster School 46.

The event is an ongoing partnership between Kroger and the Indiana Pacers.

Shoe Carnival fit 417 students in their new kicks. They also got socks, gloves and hats, along with a toy.

School staff members say shoe day makes students more confident and outgoing.

"Everyone is happy," said Jabyn Isom. "They're all showing me what kind of shoes that got, what present they got. Everyone is smiling, even some of the kids who don't smile as much are cheesing, and it's good to see. It makes you feel good."

Boomer from the Pacers and Freddie with the Indiana Fever were there to help entertain the kids.