Herron-Riverside student accused of bringing gun to school taken into custody

School officials were notified of the gun by another student.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Herron-Riverside High School student was taken into police custody after the school says they found a gun on the student Thursday.

A spokesperson for Herron Classical Schools told 13News another student notified them of the situation.

She said they kept the students in their classrooms while they searched for the gun.

The school let families know they could pick-up their students if they wanted or let them stay on campus through the afternoon.