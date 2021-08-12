Student suffers serious injuries in Monroe County school bus crash

Police said the crash happened Thursday morning near Unionville.

MONROE COUNTY, Indiana — One student suffered serious injuries in a school bus crash Thursday morning.

Police said the Monroe County School Corporation school bus left the roadway and hit a tree in the 7800 block of East Northshore Drive around 8:30 a.m.

Two other students and the bus driver suffered minor injuries.

Lifeline helicopter transported the student with serious injuries to Riley Hospital for Children.

Police said the bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash.