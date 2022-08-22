Student-led magazine shining light on Indianapolis' far east side

Students and staff at Warren Central High School have been publishing "The Indy Far East," a magazine focused on telling positive stories.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new way positive stories are being told on the far east side of Indianapolis, and it's done through a magazine put together by students.

Students and staff at Warren Central High School have been publishing "The Indy Far East," a magazine focused on telling the positive stories on that side of Marion County.

"There was no publication on the east side that was really dedicated to showing and talking about the positive things that are happening here on the far east side, and we wanted to change the narrative of that," said Dennis Jarrett, communications director for Warren Township Schools.

The magazine is now in its fourth edition. It was started back in May by journalism students and staff at Warren Central High School, led by Jarrett.

In addition to student writers, the magazine also features stories written by former students and community contributors.

"We gave some really good tips to our community about what's going on as for education, what's going on in Warren Township," Jarrett said.

"I just had a bunch of ideas popping in my head, like how can I contribute," said Warren Central junior Cory Duncan.

Duncan has been living on the far east side of Indy his entire life and said this magazine means a lot to him.

"I see a bunch of great stories every single day," Duncan said. "I really love this magazine because it tells stories in a place that's really portrayed in a negative light."

The school even helps with printing around 4,000 copies each month, in a room at the Warren Career Center.

"And we have to pay a dollar per copy, and if you see the quality of the magazine that's a great price of one dollar per magazine," Jarrett said.

Jarrett said funding comes through a nonprofit called Next Gen Initiative, allowing students like Duncan and others at Warren Central to learn the journalism trade, leaving a lasting impact.

"It's not just one thing I can do, it's like I can film, I can edit and now I can write as well," Duncan said. "I feel like this is really impacting my life, really helping me hone my journalism skills."

Jarrett said the school has a goal of getting the magazine in every neighborhood in Marion County, so they're looking for community partners and distributors.