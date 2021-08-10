x
Student injured after deer runs into front of Brownsburg elementary school

School officials said the deer entered the bus arrival area of the school as students were arriving Friday.
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A student at Reagan Elementary School in Brownsburg suffered injuries after a deer ran into the front of the school as students were arriving for the day.  

The district told 13News the student's injuries were not serious.

Principal Scott Chambers said school officials were able to get students inside the building quickly without any other injuries.

Police were called and removed the deer from the school.

