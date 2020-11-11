Student delivers hundreds of COVID-19 safety kits

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis student Lance Williams has spent the last few weeks, perhaps months, putting together COVID-19 safety kits for senior citizens.
Tuesday was distribution day.
The kits are part of his organization called Lance's Gift, which he started to "pay it forward" while in elementary school.
Williams raises funds online to help cover the costs of his donations.
Two-hundred-fifty kits were distributed at three assisted living facilities, places where COVID-19 cases and deaths have happened all too often during the pandemic.