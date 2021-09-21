Student arrested for threat that caused Columbus North High School to evacuate

About 90 minutes after being informed of the threat, a 15-year-old student was found off school property and taken into custody.

COLUMBUS, Ind — Officers took a 15-year-old into custody for allegedly making a violent threat at Columbus North High School that resulted in the school being evacuated Monday.

Columbus police officers and school staff were told at around 2:20 p.m. about a threat directed at the high school. Officers and school officials decided to evacuate students and staff from the school.

“Any threat directed towards students or staff is taken seriously and will not be tolerated,” said Lt. Matt Harris, of the Columbus Police Department. “We would like to commend both our law enforcement officers as well as school officials who worked together to bring this incident safely to an end."

Authorities have not identified the student or provided details on the nature of the threat.