Student arrested after police find gun on Pike High School student

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a Pike High School student Friday after the student was found to be in possession of a handgun.
School officials said Pike Township Police took the unloaded gun, and the student was arrested.
School officials encourage students to report suspicious activity to any faculty or staff member.
