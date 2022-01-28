x
Student arrested after police find gun on Pike High School student

School officials said police took possession of the gun, and the student was arrested.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a Pike High School student Friday after the student was found to be in possession of a handgun.

School officials said Pike Township Police took the unloaded gun, and the student was arrested.

School officials encourage students to report suspicious activity to any faculty or staff member. 

